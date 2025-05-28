Old North State Trust LLC Acquires Shares of 26,177 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $33.59.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1741 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

