Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $158.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.70.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

