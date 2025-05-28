Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $179.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

