Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,915,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,343,000 after purchasing an additional 723,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,530,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,057,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,012,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,417,000 after buying an additional 382,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 957,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after acquiring an additional 282,050 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $104.04.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.