Mattson Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mattson Financial Services LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $2,483,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $187,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $293.79 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $326.28. The company has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

