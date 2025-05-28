Mattson Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Waste Connections by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.23.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.3%

Waste Connections stock opened at $196.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.16. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $201.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.