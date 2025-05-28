Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

