Palogic Value Management L.P. Sells 450,000 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EB. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,747 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $7,962,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Eventbrite by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,228,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 740,717 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Eventbrite by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,312,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 426,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $224.65 million, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

