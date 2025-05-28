Palogic Value Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Palogic Value Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. Open Lending makes up about 0.1% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned 0.60% of Open Lending worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 202,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Open Lending by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Open Lending by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Open Lending by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jessica E. Buss purchased 12,975 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,640.78. The trade was a 38.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPRO. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Open Lending Stock Down 4.7%

Open Lending stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $219.20 million, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.42.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

