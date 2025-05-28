Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC Takes $470,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 0.6% of Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $423.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $451.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

