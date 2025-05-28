1,249 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $159.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.25 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.26.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

