Palogic Value Management L.P. Takes $1.54 Million Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASPN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4,757.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,622,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after buying an additional 1,588,632 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,122,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,504,000. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 632,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $546.82 million, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

Insider Activity

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,079.60. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

