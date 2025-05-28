Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 288,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,492,000. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF makes up about 21.0% of Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,106.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2,005.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $63.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.