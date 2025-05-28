Lighthouse Financial LLC Takes $337,000 Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Lighthouse Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000.

Shares of IDU opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $106.42.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

