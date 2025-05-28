Palogic Value Management L.P. Buys 10,367 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 816.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.01. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 112.20%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

