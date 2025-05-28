Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after acquiring an additional 841,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,128,000 after acquiring an additional 812,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,081,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,349,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,019,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,959 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total transaction of $7,310,187.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 298,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,530,006.27. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,969 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,314. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $746.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $610.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.52 and a twelve month high of $748.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 192.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

