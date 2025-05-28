Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 69,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TXO Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TXO Partners news, Director Bob R. Simpson purchased 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,250,000. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luther King, Jr. purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,061,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,922,950. This represents a 19.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,473,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,095,540.

TXO Partners Price Performance

NYSE TXO opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $631.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.17.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The business had revenue of $84.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Analysts anticipate that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.98%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is 580.95%.

TXO Partners Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

