11,971 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Purchased by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,643,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,571,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LKQ by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,231,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,001 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,548,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $160,339,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,941.23. This represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,535,840.25. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,150. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

