Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,625 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,583,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

