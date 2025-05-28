Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $794,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $7,597,775.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,961,421.52. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,229,840. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,913 shares of company stock worth $66,395,593. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -735.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.24.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

