Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

Affirm stock opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $730,556.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,067.12. This trade represents a 26.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,282.66. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

