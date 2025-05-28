Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $398,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $5,619,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,071,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,954,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 33,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $120,395,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

