iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $15,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACWI stock opened at $124.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average is $118.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $124.48.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

