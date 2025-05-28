Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $11.15 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $724.74 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $784.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $801.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.