Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Down 15% – Should You Sell?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 7,705,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 67,811,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
