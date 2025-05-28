Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.18 and last traded at C$18.11, with a volume of 20589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is 232.73%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

