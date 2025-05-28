Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 345.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,806,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.71. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

