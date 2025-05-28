Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 28,126 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 1.89% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 435,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,791,000.

Shares of ZALT opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $476.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29.

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

