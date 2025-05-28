JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 557 ($7.53) and last traded at GBX 554.99 ($7.50), with a volume of 25957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 551 ($7.45).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 56.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 499.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 475.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £645.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.24.

About JPMorgan European Discovery

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

