Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Up 11.4% – Time to Buy?

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151.80 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 144.80 ($1.96). 5,028,817 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 1,524,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.76).

Elementis Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Elementis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from Elementis’s previous dividend of $0.01. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.65%.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

