Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Centaurus Financial Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $521.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $476.24 and a 200-day moving average of $500.91.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

