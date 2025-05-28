Copia Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Copia Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,301,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 166,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,422,000. Finally, BNP Paribas raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,665,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,948,000 after purchasing an additional 219,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.71. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.45 and a 1-year high of $114.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

