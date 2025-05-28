Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Cummins worth $24,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $326.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

