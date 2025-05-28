Copia Wealth Management Buys Shares of 8,935 iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

