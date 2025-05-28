Aegis Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 286,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 36,653 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 482,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,172,000. Finally, McMill Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,729,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFIS stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

