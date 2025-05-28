138,000 Shares in Heramba Electric plc (NASDAQ:PITA) Acquired by Harraden Circle Investments LLC

Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Heramba Electric plc (NASDAQ:PITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.
Heramba Electric Price Performance
PITA opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Heramba Electric plc has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $8.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.
Heramba Electric Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heramba Electric
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heramba Electric plc (NASDAQ:PITA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Heramba Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heramba Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.