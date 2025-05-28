55,854 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Acquired by Aegis Wealth Management LLC

Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

