15,897 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Aegis Wealth Management LLC

Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,993,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Pandi LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,896,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $231.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.