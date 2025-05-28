Aegis Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,226,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,604,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after buying an additional 4,021,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,669,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,559 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.