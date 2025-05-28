Aegis Wealth Management LLC Invests $346,000 in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 196,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 605,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,147 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,361,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,948,000 after purchasing an additional 58,461 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

