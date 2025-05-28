Aegis Wealth Management LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

