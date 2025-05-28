Aegis Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after buying an additional 61,593 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.6%

DFCF stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

