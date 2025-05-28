SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 271,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 20,097 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

