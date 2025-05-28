19,360 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Purchased by SpringVest Wealth Management LLC

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,692,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,782,000 after buying an additional 37,144 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,196,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,523,000 after acquiring an additional 144,824 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,293,000 after acquiring an additional 170,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,631,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,087,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after acquiring an additional 270,064 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

