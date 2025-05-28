Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $773,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,773,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

GOVT stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.