Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,647 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $158.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.67. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

