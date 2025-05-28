Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,006 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 9.0% of Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK opened at $345.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $358.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.89 and a 200 day moving average of $332.91.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

