2,335 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9%

CVX stock opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.58 and a 200-day moving average of $150.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

