Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC Invests $283,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potentia Wealth bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

