Lighthouse Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,960 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lighthouse Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lighthouse Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $273.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.84 and a 200-day moving average of $279.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.